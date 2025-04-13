Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $23.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.