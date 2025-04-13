Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

