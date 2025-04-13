Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 117,203 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

