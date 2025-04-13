Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.4 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

