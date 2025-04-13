FIL Ltd Sells 272,238 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,238 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vale by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 5,001,228 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.