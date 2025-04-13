Financial Alternatives Inc Buys 1,564 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Alternatives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

