Financial Alternatives Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Financial Alternatives Inc lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 262,488 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

