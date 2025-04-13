Financial Survey: Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -2.36 Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 1.87 $241.56 million ($0.26) -28.38

This table compares American Lithium and Lundin Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05%

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats American Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.