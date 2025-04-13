First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as low as $17.01. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

