First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Increased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708,645 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,777,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 221,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.50 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

