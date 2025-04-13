First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

