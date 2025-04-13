Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flywire stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,579,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $30,621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $24,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 1,179,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

