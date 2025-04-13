Fmr LLC Acquires 10,047,329 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 1,711.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047,329 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $200,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

NRIX stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.