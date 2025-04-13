Fmr LLC Acquires 2,998,453 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blue Bird worth $186,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $2,947,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

