Fmr LLC Has $194.29 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,510 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $194,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $88,949,000.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

ARMK stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.37. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

