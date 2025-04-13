Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,025,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

