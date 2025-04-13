Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $183,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.58 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

