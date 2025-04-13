Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,832 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $207,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of VONE opened at $242.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $279.48.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
