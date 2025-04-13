Fmr LLC Sells 1,191,834 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,834 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $191,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 269,413 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $16,400,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Brunswick by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 769,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 232,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.