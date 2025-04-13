Fmr LLC Sells 323,532 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 323,532 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $213,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. bought 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,063.50. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

