Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.69. 291,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,445% from the average session volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

