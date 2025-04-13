Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

