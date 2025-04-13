FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.9 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

