FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.9 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.