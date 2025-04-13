GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.18 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

