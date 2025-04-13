Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 930 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

