Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after buying an additional 2,540,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE D opened at $52.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

