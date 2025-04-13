Garner Asset Management Corp Has $696,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

