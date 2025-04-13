Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,050 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

DHC stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

