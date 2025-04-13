Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 143 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $475.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

