Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,407,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,661,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $21,496,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 206,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 194,164 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

