Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Gareth John Bevan Acquires 11,000 Shares

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) insider Gareth John Bevan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,650 ($16,557.59).
LON:G4M opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.91. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a market capitalization of £24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
