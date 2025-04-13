GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 295.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,975.76. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,212.20. This represents a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,437. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Trading Up 4.3 %

GeneDx stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.93.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.