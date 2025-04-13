Giverny Capital Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $18,146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6,314.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $493.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.04. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $614.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

