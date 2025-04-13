Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $105,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,586.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,715.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,766.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

