Giverny Capital Inc. Invests $551,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.5 %

GBTC opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

