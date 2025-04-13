Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.95. 13,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 9,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

Featured Stories

