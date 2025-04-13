Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

