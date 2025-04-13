Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

