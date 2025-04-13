Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,816 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.99 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.72 and a beta of 0.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

