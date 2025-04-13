Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 776.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

