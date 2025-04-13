Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 776.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%.
Gulf Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Gulf Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- What is a support level?
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.