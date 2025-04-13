Head to Head Analysis: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) vs. Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 21.30% 11.03% 5.35% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.75 billion 1.05 $342.60 million $1.16 6.55 Rezolve AI $151,686.00 1,294.05 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Risk & Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Weibo and Rezolve AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Rezolve AI 0 0 6 2 3.25

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. Rezolve AI has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than Weibo.

Summary

Weibo beats Rezolve AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user’s trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product services for better displaying and promotion of its account and content; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

