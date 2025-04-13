HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $155,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 125,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

