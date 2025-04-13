Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 8,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 127,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Heart Test Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
