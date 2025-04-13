HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 14th. Analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 65.33%. On average, analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.66 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.97.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

