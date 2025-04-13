Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Financial Review

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hallador Energy and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heliogen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Heliogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and Heliogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $404.39 million 1.41 $44.79 million ($5.73) -2.33 Heliogen $3.92 million 1.17 -$129.60 million $4.89 0.16

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heliogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -4.85% -6.71% -3.39% Heliogen N/A N/A -147.90%

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

