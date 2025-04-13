Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,452 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $36,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,064,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,655,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,700,000 after acquiring an additional 346,420 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get Our Latest Report on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.