Heritage Trust Co Takes $272,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.4 %

Vertiv stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

