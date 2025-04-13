Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.26 and traded as low as $257.24. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $279.19, with a volume of 132,155 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HESAY

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 7.9 %

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.26 and its 200-day moving average is $249.57.

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.