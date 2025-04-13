Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.
