Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 107,648 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,645,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

